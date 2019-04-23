Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019

As we got to know more about the VGMA in the last week Wednesday edition of KAD Concepts’ articles, lets now go straight to the main game, i.e. the nominees for this year’s awards. Most Ghanaians have their own expectations of the list of nominees for the various categories. Some of the nominations were announced on platforms of the Media General Group, who are the official media partners of the event, including TV3, 3FM and 3news.com. Some were also announced at a nominees’ announcement party held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

There weren’t a lot of surprises as many of the artistes expected to secure nominations did so. Though there were some complaints from some artistes like Kofi Kinaata who was not able to secure any nomination.

Here is the full list of nominations for VGMA 2019:

Artiste of the Year

Joe Mettle

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Kuami Eugene

King Promise

Highlife Song of the Year

Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti

KiDi – Thunder

Shatta Wale – My Level

Kumi Guitar – Betweener

Kwesi Arthur – Woara

King Promise – CCTV

Adina – Killing Me Softly

Hip life Song of the Year

Medikal – Ayekoo feat King Promise

Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go Feat King Promise

Quamina MP – Wiase Ye De Remix feat Kwesi Arthur & Young C

DopeNation – Eish

Flowking Stone – Blow My Mind

Stonebwoy – Kpoo keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darko Vibes

Yaa Pono – Obiaa Wo Ne Master feat Stonebwoy

Strongman – Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugene

Gospel Song of the Year

Joyce Blessing – I Swerve You

KODA – Hosanna

I.K Aning – Bobolebobo

Joe Mettle – My Everything

Obaapa Christy – W’asue Me

Bethel Revival Choir – Agba Dza

Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Maccasio – Dagomba Girl feat Mugeez

Shatta Wale – Gringo

Stonebwoy – Top Skanka

Samini – Obaa

Afro pop Song of the Year

King Promise – Tokyo feat Wizkid

Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr. Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise

Kwesi Arthur – Don’t Keep Me Waiting feat KiDi

Article Wan – That thing feat Patapaa

Wendy Shay – Uber Driver

DJ MicSmith – Yenkor feat Kwesi Arthur

MzVee – Come and See My Mother feat Yemi Alade

Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire feat SM Militants.

Hip-hop Song of the Year

Medikal – How Much remix feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling

Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, L J, O’BKay & CJ Biggerman

KoJo Cue – Wole Remix feat Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple & C-Real

Kwesi Arthur – Anthem

Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang

R2Bees – Boys Kasa feat Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darko Vibes, B4Bonah, Humble Dis, Spacely, Medikal & Rjz

Gospel Artiste of the Year

Joyce Blessing

Joe Mettle

KODA

Diana Hamilton

Obaapa Christy

Akesse Brempong

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

Epixode

Samini

AK Songstress

Shatta Wale

Highlife Artiste of the Year

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Akwaboah

King Promise

Adina

Songwriter of the Year

Fuse ODG – Bra Fie

Teephlow – Forgive

Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo

King Promise – CCTV

Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go

Stonebwoy – Tomorrow

Record of the Year

Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damian Marley

Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo

Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana

Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go

Stonebwoy – Tomorrow

Best Video of the Year

Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang (Dir. David Duncan)

KoJo Cue & Shaker – Up & Awake feat Kwesi Arthur (Dir E. Kumodzi)

Kirani Ayat – Guda (Dir. David Nico-Sey)

M.anifest – Me Ne Woa feat King Promise (Dir. Makere Thekiso)

Shatta Wale – Gringo (Dir. Sesan)

Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damain Marley (Dir. Edgar Stevens)

Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay, & CJ Biggerman (Dir. Babs)

MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade (Dir. Xbills Ebenezer)

Hip life/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year

Patapaa

Medikal

Sarkodie

Kwesi Arthur

R2Bees

La Meme Gang

Male Vocalist of the Year

King Promise

KiDi

Akwaboah

Luigi Maclean

Female Vocalist of the Year

eShun

Efya

Cina Soul

Adina

MzVee

Diana Hamilton

Group of The Year

R2Bees

DopeNation

La Meme Gang

Bethel Revival Choir

Rapper of the Year

Medikal

M.anifest

Teephlow

Sarkodie

Obibini

Best Collaboration of the Year

Adina – Killing Me Softly feat Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go Feat King Promise

King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez

Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr. Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade

Yaa Pono – Obiaa Wone Master feat Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy

DJ Vyrusky – Never Carry Last feat Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun

African Artiste of the Year

Davido

Wizkid

Mr. Eazi

Sauti Soul

Cassper Nyovest

Burna Boy

Best New Artiste of the Year

Quamina MP

Kelvyn Boy

Eddie Khae

Wendy Shay

La Meme Gang

DopeNation

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

CCTV – King Promise feat Sarkodie & Mugeez

Do The Dance – Eddie Khae

Bobolebobo – I.K Aning

Akwaaba – Guilty Beatz feat Mr. Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

Obiaa Wone Master – Yaa Pono feat Stonebwoy

Thunder – KiDi

Wish Me Well – Kuami Eugene

Can’t Let Go – Sarkodie feat King Promise

Kpoo Keke – Stonebwoy feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy

My Level – Shatta Wale

Woara – Kwesi Arthur

Come and See My Moda – MzVee feat Yemi Alade

Album of the Year

Rockstar – Kuami Eugene

I Believe – Diana Hamilton

Untamed – Samini

Shay On You – Wendy Shay

Reign – Shatta Wale

Producer of the Year

Kaywa

Killbeats

Kuami Eugene

DDT

MOG Beats

Instrumentalist of the Year

Unda Beats

Mizter Okyere

Enoch Owuraku

Emmanuel Bludo

Best African Collaboration

Wame – Stonebwoy Ft Cassper Nyovest

Come and See My Moda – MzVee Ft Yemi Alade

Akwaaba – Guilty Beatz Ft Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

My Girl – Too Fan Ft Patoranking & Sarkodie

Wonder – Shatta Wale Ft Olamide

Tokyo – King Promise Ft Wizkid

Check out the Official Theme Song for VGMA by Joe Mettle, Adina, KiDi, Teephlow, Kuami Eugene & Amandzeba titled Our Music Lives

