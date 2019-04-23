Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019

As we got to know more about the VGMA in the last week Wednesday edition of KAD Concepts’ articles, lets now go straight to the main game, i.e. the nominees for this year’s awards. Most Ghanaians have their own expectations of the list of nominees for the various categories. Some of the nominations were announced on platforms of the Media General Group, who are the official media partners of the event, including TV3, 3FM and 3news.com. Some were also announced at a nominees’ announcement party held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.
As we got to know more about the VGMA in the last week Wednesday edition of KAD Concepts’ articles, lets now go straight to the main game, i.e. the nominees for this year’s awards. Most Ghanaians have their own expectations of the list of nominees for the various categories. Some of the nominations were announced on platforms of the Media General Group, who are the official media partners of the event, including TV3, 3FM and 3news.com. Some were also announced at a nominees’ announcement party held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.
There weren’t a lot of surprises as many of the artistes expected to secure nominations did so. Though there were some complaints from some artistes like Kofi Kinaata who was not able to secure any nomination.
Here is the full list of nominations for VGMA 2019:
Artiste of the Year
Joe Mettle
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Kuami Eugene
King Promise
Highlife Song of the Year
Dada Hafco – Yebewu Nti
KiDi – Thunder
Shatta Wale – My Level
Kumi Guitar – Betweener
Kwesi Arthur – Woara
King Promise – CCTV
Adina – Killing Me Softly
Hip life Song of the Year
Medikal – Ayekoo feat King Promise
Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go Feat King Promise
Quamina MP – Wiase Ye De Remix feat Kwesi Arthur & Young C
DopeNation – Eish
Flowking Stone – Blow My Mind
Stonebwoy – Kpoo keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darko Vibes
Yaa Pono – Obiaa Wo Ne Master feat Stonebwoy
Strongman – Baby Girl feat Kuami Eugene
Gospel Song of the Year
Joyce Blessing – I Swerve You
KODA – Hosanna
I.K Aning – Bobolebobo
Joe Mettle – My Everything
Obaapa Christy – W’asue Me
Bethel Revival Choir – Agba Dza
Diana Hamilton – Mo Ne Yo
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year
Maccasio – Dagomba Girl feat Mugeez
Shatta Wale – Gringo
Stonebwoy – Top Skanka
Samini – Obaa
Afro pop Song of the Year
King Promise – Tokyo feat Wizkid
Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr. Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise
Kwesi Arthur – Don’t Keep Me Waiting feat KiDi
Article Wan – That thing feat Patapaa
Wendy Shay – Uber Driver
DJ MicSmith – Yenkor feat Kwesi Arthur
MzVee – Come and See My Mother feat Yemi Alade
Shatta Wale – Thunder Fire feat SM Militants.
Hip-hop Song of the Year
Medikal – How Much remix feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling
Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, L J, O’BKay & CJ Biggerman
KoJo Cue – Wole Remix feat Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple & C-Real
Kwesi Arthur – Anthem
Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang
R2Bees – Boys Kasa feat Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darko Vibes, B4Bonah, Humble Dis, Spacely, Medikal & Rjz
Gospel Artiste of the Year
Joyce Blessing
Joe Mettle
KODA
Diana Hamilton
Obaapa Christy
Akesse Brempong
Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year
Stonebwoy
Epixode
Samini
AK Songstress
Shatta Wale
Highlife Artiste of the Year
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Akwaboah
King Promise
Adina
Songwriter of the Year
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie
Teephlow – Forgive
Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo
King Promise – CCTV
Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go
Stonebwoy – Tomorrow
Record of the Year
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damian Marley
Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo
Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana
Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go
Stonebwoy – Tomorrow
Best Video of the Year
Joey B – Stables feat La Meme Gang (Dir. David Duncan)
KoJo Cue & Shaker – Up & Awake feat Kwesi Arthur (Dir E. Kumodzi)
Kirani Ayat – Guda (Dir. David Nico-Sey)
M.anifest – Me Ne Woa feat King Promise (Dir. Makere Thekiso)
Shatta Wale – Gringo (Dir. Sesan)
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damain Marley (Dir. Edgar Stevens)
Sarkodie – Biibi Ba feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay, & CJ Biggerman (Dir. Babs)
MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade (Dir. Xbills Ebenezer)
Hip life/Hip-hop Artiste of the Year
Patapaa
Medikal
Sarkodie
Kwesi Arthur
R2Bees
La Meme Gang
Male Vocalist of the Year
King Promise
KiDi
Akwaboah
Luigi Maclean
Female Vocalist of the Year
eShun
Efya
Cina Soul
Adina
MzVee
Diana Hamilton
Group of The Year
R2Bees
DopeNation
La Meme Gang
Bethel Revival Choir
Rapper of the Year
Medikal
M.anifest
Teephlow
Sarkodie
Obibini
Best Collaboration of the Year
Adina – Killing Me Softly feat Kuami Eugene
Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go Feat King Promise
King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr. Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
MzVee – Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade
Yaa Pono – Obiaa Wone Master feat Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy
DJ Vyrusky – Never Carry Last feat Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun
African Artiste of the Year
Davido
Wizkid
Mr. Eazi
Sauti Soul
Cassper Nyovest
Burna Boy
Best New Artiste of the Year
Quamina MP
Kelvyn Boy
Eddie Khae
Wendy Shay
La Meme Gang
DopeNation
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
CCTV – King Promise feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Do The Dance – Eddie Khae
Bobolebobo – I.K Aning
Akwaaba – Guilty Beatz feat Mr. Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Obiaa Wone Master – Yaa Pono feat Stonebwoy
Thunder – KiDi
Wish Me Well – Kuami Eugene
Can’t Let Go – Sarkodie feat King Promise
Kpoo Keke – Stonebwoy feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy
My Level – Shatta Wale
Woara – Kwesi Arthur
Come and See My Moda – MzVee feat Yemi Alade
Album of the Year
Rockstar – Kuami Eugene
I Believe – Diana Hamilton
Untamed – Samini
Shay On You – Wendy Shay
Reign – Shatta Wale
Producer of the Year
Kaywa
Killbeats
Kuami Eugene
DDT
MOG Beats
Instrumentalist of the Year
Unda Beats
Mizter Okyere
Enoch Owuraku
Emmanuel Bludo
Best African Collaboration
Wame – Stonebwoy Ft Cassper Nyovest
Come and See My Moda – MzVee Ft Yemi Alade
Akwaaba – Guilty Beatz Ft Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
My Girl – Too Fan Ft Patoranking & Sarkodie
Wonder – Shatta Wale Ft Olamide
Tokyo – King Promise Ft Wizkid
Check out the Official Theme Song for VGMA by Joe Mettle, Adina, KiDi, Teephlow, Kuami Eugene & Amandzeba titled Our Music Lives
