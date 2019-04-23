Abeiku Santana's Kaya Tours Ghana thrilled patrons with ‘unforgettable’ Easter trips

Kaya Tours Ghana Limited delighted it’s patrons with a thrilling unforgettable experiential trips in Ghana to Akosombo, Kwahu and Ada simultaneously for 3 days.

The participants were sourced from the U.K, USA, Nigeria and Ghana. A total number of 52 persons experienced the rich distinctive tour packages from Kaya Tours ltd within 3 days.

According to the Managing Director of Kaya Tours Ghana ltd, Mr Abeiku Aggrey Santana, the demand for inbound tourism has invariably shifted from the traditional Sea, Sun and Sand resources to cultural, adventure, heritage and eco-tourism resources.

The travel and tourism operator proclaims that, tourism has become a major vibrant sector of every economy, therefore players must be innovative in their product development.

The first stop of the 3 days road trip was at Shai Hills game reserve for a short hiking to the Mogo hills, the ancestral home of the Krobos, wildlife including antelopes, baboons, caves and cultural remains were sighted.

On the way to Akosombo the tourism Honcho, unfolded the historical values of the people of Akwamu, the construction of the Akosombo dam and township to the tourists on board the intercity STC 44seater bus.

Making the trip culinary oriented tours, local foods such as Waakye, Jollof rice, Banku and Tilapia, fresh palm wine, pito, sobolo etc. was served at Afrikiko river front resort in Akosombo.

There is nothing quite trawling a large wide lake on a cruise boat and your hands through the water for a wonderful experience.

On the second day of the tours, about 32 persons from Nigeria joined their Ghanaian, British and American counterparts to the famous Kwahu Easter celebration.

In time with the ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture campaign to see Ghana, the first stop was at Bunsu Aboretum, where the tourist experienced the 320 – metre long canopy walk soak in the breath-taking fauna and flora with fascinating history.

The 44-Seater Scania Marco polo comfortable Intercity STC coach departed to Kwahu at the peak of the journey. The first stop was at the Obo, Kwahu, Air Jay Zipline and the 877 Steps are required much adrenaline to make it to the zipline.

On the 3rd day, the bus departed Accra for Ada in what Kaya Tours termed as ‘Rainbow Sun Set Experienced’.

The first stop of this destination was at the A1 raceway, vrooom vrooooom!!!! Yes, these were the sounds of the go kart powered by Honda GX 270kl engines with equal acceleration. The day trip ended at Aqua Safari with party, fun boat cruises, horse riding and other activities.

Abeiku Aggrey Santana encouraged lovers of heritage, Adventure, Eco-romantic and leisure tourists to contact Kaya Tours Ghana limited for amazing experience. He concluded that his company shall continue to improve their services to increase overall visitor experience in Ghana