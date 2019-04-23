Adele’s Husband Could Get Half Of Her £145m Fortune If Divorce Is Finalised

An earlier report was made about the divorce of Singer Adele and her husband Simon Konecki barely 3years after their marriage.

However, Adele’s divorce might turn to be an expensive one as her husband could get half of her £145m fortune.

Simon Konecki,45 years old, is the CEO of a charity known as Drop4Drop while Adele is undoubtedly one of the richest musicians on earth.

The 30-year-old Grammy, Academy and Golden Globe award winner boasts of sales of over 100 million records and she is one of the world’s best-selling musicians.

According to a report by the Mirror, Adele and Konecki made the decision to go their separate ways before Christmas amid claims he could get half her £145 million fortune.

The couple reportedly did not sign a pre-nup before they got married in 2016.

The former couple – who share son Angelo, six, are now said to be gearing up for a multi-million-pound divorce – which could see Simon entitled to up to half of the Tottenham-born hitmaker’s £145m fortune.

It was also reported that Adele and Simon who began their romance in 2011 and are said to be amicably separating started drifting apart due to his travel with work and her discovery of a new social circle in LA and NYC.

---DailyPost