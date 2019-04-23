Don't Make Fun Of The Last Hours Of Christ —Yul Edochie Warns Comedians

Nigerian Popular actor and politician, Yul Edochie, recently took to his Twitter page to frown against comedians for making jokes about the last hours of Jesus Christ.

A number of comedians all around the world in recent years turn to make fun of the last hours of Jesus Christ when it’s the Easter festive season.

In a way to entertain their audiences and followers, they tell jokes with events leading to the death of Jesus on the cross.

But according to the actor, we should all learn to fear and respect our Lord Almighty, our creator, Lord Jesus Christ.

He mentioned that it is wrong to make jokes out of the last hours of Jesus because “even if you have no respect for anyone at all, certainly not your maker”.

Yul Edochie wrote;

“Seen a couple of comedians making a joke out of the last hours of Jesus Christ. It is wrong. Totally unacceptable. Even if you have no respect for anyone at all, certainly not your maker. Fear and respect our Lord Almighty, our creator, Lord Jesus Christ.”

Below is a screenshot of his post: