Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23.04.2019 Music News

Empress Gifty Adorye performs on a horseback at 'The Resurrection Effect' Concert

Mustapha Attractive
Entertainment
APR 23, 2019 MUSIC NEWS

Gospel music diva Empress Gifty Adorye on Easter Monday rode a horse to 'The Resurrection Effect' Concert in a grand style.

The event was patronized by thousand of fans with musicians like Minister Frankie,Charles Folie,Brother Simon,Piesie Esther,Abena Serwaa Ophelia,Lady Sarah,Abena Ruthy,Nana Nhyira, Awurah performing in an open act before Gifty Adorye was introduced.

When Gifty's name was announced as the next artiste on stage when it was her turn to perform, everyone stood up expecting that she would appear on stage from the entrance as usual but the Empress surprised many with a spectacular horse ride entry and was welcomed with an ecstatic reaction from fans.

The act was described by Attractivemustapha.com as awesome creativity .

Musicians who performed after Gifty Adoryei include Bro.Sammy,Kaywa,Ephraim, Anointed Psalmists and others.

Prior to the event, Gifty Adorye dined with kids around Tema Community 1 to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

Attractivemustapha.com

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Contributor
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line