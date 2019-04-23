Empress Gifty Adorye performs on a horseback at 'The Resurrection Effect' Concert

Gospel music diva Empress Gifty Adorye on Easter Monday rode a horse to 'The Resurrection Effect' Concert in a grand style.

The event was patronized by thousand of fans with musicians like Minister Frankie,Charles Folie,Brother Simon,Piesie Esther,Abena Serwaa Ophelia,Lady Sarah,Abena Ruthy,Nana Nhyira, Awurah performing in an open act before Gifty Adorye was introduced.

When Gifty's name was announced as the next artiste on stage when it was her turn to perform, everyone stood up expecting that she would appear on stage from the entrance as usual but the Empress surprised many with a spectacular horse ride entry and was welcomed with an ecstatic reaction from fans.

The act was described by Attractivemustapha.com as awesome creativity .

Musicians who performed after Gifty Adoryei include Bro.Sammy,Kaywa,Ephraim, Anointed Psalmists and others.

Prior to the event, Gifty Adorye dined with kids around Tema Community 1 to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

