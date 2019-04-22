2019 Miss Noble Ghana Pageant Launched

The search for the next queen to wear the Miss Noble Ghana crown is on. Also, the queen takes up social responsibilities for the year with a cash car crown.

Aketesia Group, organisers of the unique blend of glamour and elegance contrary to the traditional state pageant, on Thursday, April 18 launched the 2019 edition of Miss Noble Ghana at the Gh Media School Mini Studio in Achimota, Accra. Furthermore, the launch paves way for various auditions around the country to select finalists for the main event.

The event was chaired by the Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku Constituency Hon. Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo. She joined the CEO, Ms Regina Adu Safowaah and the brand strategist Kwadjo Kwadjo to unveil the crown for this year's edition.

The Honourable MP commended Ms Regina Adu Safowaah and her team for putting up an initiative through which lives of deprived people in the society are being transformed.

She again, applauded Ms Adu Safowaah for putting up a resilient spirit and pushing through with this year’s pageant amidst the trying times.

Miss Noble Ghana CEO, Ms Regina Adu Safowaah at the launch reiterated, participants are expected to use the medium to empower the vulnerable and not for their own selfish interest.

She added, Miss Noble Ghana is a beauty pageant structured with the aim of giving platform and golden opportunities to young talented ladies between the ages of 18-30 to exceed and explore in their field of interest and ready to make an impact for themselves and the world at large. Also empowering young women whilst giving them the opportunity to grow and develop a positive self-image is the focus of our company. Again, help facilitate self-confidence by providing opportunities for young generation to cultivate their talents and public speaking abilities, working to offer opportunities which will build lifelong memories, and providing experiences.

According to the organisers, audition starts on Saturday June 8, 2019 at Tomreik Hotel, East Legon, Accra. Again stated the following requirements to be a contestant;

Requirements, Dress Code & Hair Style for Auditions

• Be between Ages of 18-30.

• Be a Ghanaian Citizen.

• Be in a reasonable good Health.

• Be a SHS graduate or tertiary level and fluent in English language.

• Be dark, fair, chocolate in completion (#NB: no bleaching of body/skin).

• Long/short jeans with any colourful top & heels.

• Hair Style: Short hair, pony tail (braided, cornrow, ponytail), dreadlocks.

The press launch emceed by Margaret Akua Barden opened with an energetic music performance by David Song.

The press launch of the 2019 Miss Noble Ghana had the support of top media houses and bloggers including UTV Ghana, Atinka TV, Atinka FM, The Spectator, TMGHLive, Monte Oz, Joy Prime, Nana Kesse, Bryt TV, Sammy Kay Media, OXY FM, MzGee, GH Promo, Blagogee, Barima TV, GetInfoMedia, Owen Ghana, Societywatch.net, GN TV, to mention but few.

2019 Miss Noble Ghana is sponsored by Dophil Roofing Sheet and powered by Aketesia Group.

For more information on becoming a contestant, contact the organisers on +233244026006 or email [email protected] Visit their website on www.missnobleghana.com to download the audition forms. Follow them on their social media platforms @missnobleghana.

