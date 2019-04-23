Photos: Luv FM Family Party in the Park where family bonds are renewed

The event, filled with games, arts, crafts and dancing sessions for children and their parents alike has already gathered momentum.

Meant to foster and renewed family bonds and ties, patrons have opportunity to make new friends as they mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ who showed so much love to mankind.

No wonder families are taken advantage of the festive season to broker and new family ties.

" This is an opportunity for me to spend quality time with my family. It is full of fun, a mother of five said.

The event, which is currently underway has fun-filled, jam-packed schedule with sessions like the dancing competition, brain teasers, poetry recitals, karaoke and rap competition.

As usual, children are having the better of the package, making the best of bouncy castles, electric trains, trampoline, horse riding and magic chairs, among others.

To crown it all, parents will be entertained by live band performance fromFunky Africans Band, one of the exciting bands in the Garden city will perform to the delight of patrons to put icing on the cake