Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23.04.2019 General News

Photos: Luv FM Family Party in the Park where family bonds are renewed

Ghana I Nhyira FM I Ohemeng Tawiah I [email protected]
Entertainment Patrons at Luv FM Family Party in the Park
APR 23, 2019 GENERAL NEWS
Patrons at Luv FM Family Party in the Park

The event, filled with games, arts, crafts and dancing sessions for children and their parents alike has already gathered momentum.

422201953619 0f72ylkxws 4634541099632 8285419412888

Meant to foster and renewed family bonds and ties, patrons have opportunity to make new friends as they mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ who showed so much love to mankind.

422201953619 13041q5dcw 2332345205669 3941361816134

No wonder families are taken advantage of the festive season to broker and new family ties.

422201953620 23041q5dcx 4279002785682 5819708434657

" This is an opportunity for me to spend quality time with my family. It is full of fun, a mother of five said.

422201953620 k5frj7u2h1 8125540635445 9392098497340

The event, which is currently underway has fun-filled, jam-packed schedule with sessions like the dancing competition, brain teasers, poetry recitals, karaoke and rap competition.

422201953620 i4ep276gfb 6107283860238 4383281791013

As usual, children are having the better of the package, making the best of bouncy castles, electric trains, trampoline, horse riding and magic chairs, among others.

422201953620 ptkwo0a442 8936885571883 2961346967352

To crown it all, parents will be entertained by live band performance fromFunky Africans Band, one of the exciting bands in the Garden city will perform to the delight of patrons to put icing on the cake

422201953621 pulwo0a442 7966205955948 914751869833

TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line