Rapper D Black did not take it lightly when he was tagged a “whack” rapper.

Musician Tinny had called the rapper whack along with “One Corner” artiste Patapaa and Kwaw Kese on Behind the Fame on Drive time on Joy FM in March 2019.

D Black said although he has no problem with people expressing their opinion on who their favourite rapper is, he does not appreciate rapper Tinny mentioning his name to create noise around his (Tinny) brand.

Speaking to Joy News’ MzGee, D Black said “he sent me a message says this one is for hype. We for use am for the hype make we do a song together and release.”

The rapper said Tinny calling him a whack rapper for hype is stupid.

D Black told MzGee he did not want to engage in controversy with the musician.

He, however, in a tweet had questioned what Tinny was doing with his supposed “amazing” rap skills.

“Hmm lol. Ah w33. Wondering what he’s been using his ‘amazing’ rap skills for these past years,” D Black’s tweet read.

According to D Black, he refuses to reply to Tinny’s message for a collaboration.

“He’s one of the rappers I have known for about 15 years. But what he was trying to do is really stupid,” he added.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu