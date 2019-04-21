I Told Lumba Jnr He Will Die If He Does Not Apologise —Kwaku Bonsam

Nana Kwaku Bonsam, the renowned fetish priest of “Kofi oo Kofi” has revealed that Anokey Supremo aka Daddy Lumba Junior died because of his own stubbornness and refusal to listen to him.

According to Nana Kwaku Bonsam in a video circulating social media, he warned Anokye Supremo he will die if he tries doing his tumor removal surgery without apologising to Daddy Lumba first.

Kwaku Bonsam explained that he told Anokye Supremo there was more to his sickness than the brain tumor the doctors have told him he is suffering from.

For him to be well, he had to apologise to Charles Kwadwo aka Daddy Lumba, the highlife legend who sued him for impersonating.

But Anokye Supremo allowed Bishop Daniel Obinim to deceive him that all is well so he should go for the surgery which ended up killing him.

Kwaku Bonsam also accused Obinim of intentionally using a false prophecy at his church to disgrace him. He also boldly accused Obinim of killing Anokye Supremo.

