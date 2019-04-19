Dating A Taxi Driver: Yaa Sika Shares Her Experience

Hofam Entertainment signee songstress Alice Acheampong known in showbiz as Yaa Sika has shared her experience in her relationship with a Taxi Driver.

The musician who has been receiving massive wave on social media with her trending hit single track dubbed not for free claims dating a taxi driver is the best date for every woman.

Yaa Sika added, most men are monthly workers and they hardly provide women needs in a relationship unlike Taxi drivers who makes daily income to bring money on the table daily.

She added, Taxi drivers don’t mind to sacrifice with their monthly taxi sales to provide the needs of women at any risk, Taxi drivers always want to make sure their women looks good and comfortable and will always drive from any distance to pick their women to drop them at any destination.

According to Yaa Sika , Most slay queens are in a serious date with Taxi drivers but they will rather hide it and show up their monthly income boy friend’s with white job on social media.