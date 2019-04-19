Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
19.04.2019 Celebrity

Tracey Boakye Gets New Car From Her Mysterious "Boo"

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Entertainment Tracey Boakye Gets New Car From Her Mysterious
APR 19, 2019 CELEBRITY

Kumawood actress, movie producer and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye recently took to her Instagram page to post a brand new car her “boo” got her.

The actress has been spectacularly open about her personal life, alluding to having a man in her life who has been very generous and supportive.

She wrote;

“I woke up to this on my compound.... JESUS, YOU ARE LORD 🙏🙏🙏😥😥😥😥... #Fortuner2019model ... thank you 🙏 my KING.. I’m waiting for you in Gh. Hurry up and come home 😥😥. I will love you till you get tired 😓. I still remain #hisonlychick😍 #hisonlychick😍 #tearrubber #owner #inmyname TRACEY-1-19 “

View full post below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Contributor
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line