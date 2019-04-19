Kumawood actress, movie producer and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye recently took to her Instagram page to post a brand new car her “boo” got her.
The actress has been spectacularly open about her personal life, alluding to having a man in her life who has been very generous and supportive.
She wrote;
“I woke up to this on my compound.... JESUS, YOU ARE LORD 🙏🙏🙏😥😥😥😥... #Fortuner2019model ... thank you 🙏 my KING.. I’m waiting for you in Gh. Hurry up and come home 😥😥. I will love you till you get tired 😓. I still remain #hisonlychick😍 #hisonlychick😍 #tearrubber #owner #inmyname TRACEY-1-19 “
Tracey Boakye Gets New Car From Her Mysterious "Boo"
