NAM 1 ‘Bigs Up’ Stonebwoy; Unfollows Shatta Wale And Becca On Instagram

Nana Appiah Mensah ask NAM1, CEO of gold dealership company Menzgold, has sent out words of encouragement to Stonebwoy on Instagram.

In the post, the owner of the Zylofon Media record label shared a photo of the dancehall artiste with the caption: “God bless! Stonebwoy. U're spot on bro. Soon I and I wud sit again in Jerusalem upon the still waters and sing the songs of Zion. Keep d faya blazin, abwoy. Pepper dem'. Jah!rasta farai.”

Nana Appiah Mensah whose gold dealership company has been ordered by the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) to stop operation is being pressured by the customers of the company to pay their investments.

Recently, NAM 1 who has been in jail in Dubai over a court case was reportedly freed. The court has also ordered the Dubai-based company which called for his arrest and later prosecution, to pay him all outstanding debts.

Since the news broke, NAM 1 has made a comeback on his social media platforms.

He has unfollowed all his Zylofon artistes including Shatta Wale, leaving Stonebwoy and Kumi Guitar.

He also unfollowed all Menzgold Ambassadors on Instagram, leaving Stonebwoy and Okyeame Kwame.

Not long ago, Stonebwoy said the expiration of his contract with Zylofon Media was due and would not renew his contract once he is out of it.

—citinewsroom