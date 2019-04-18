My Tweet Was Directed To Man United, Not Sarkodie – Strongman

Fans of Sarkodie have been trolling Strongman for calling Sarkodie “a bad coach” in a tweet for days now.

Even though the tweet “Most good footballers turn to be bad coaches. Don’t be deceived,” did not have Sarkodie’s name, the fans said Strongman was insulting the man who came to help him.

Rapper Strongman has come out to explain the motive behind his tweet. The artiste said his tweet was to troll Manchester United and in no way was directed to his mentor Sarkodie.

He told Sammy Forson on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM, Thursday, that Manchester United fans had been jubilating when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the mantle from Jose Mourinho but the team was not doing well as they used to when the former began coaching.

“I am a Chelsea fan so obviously I would not expect Man U to go any level above us,” he stated.

The rapper also added he and Sarkodie had no bad blood between them, “I was happy at the label. They did everything they had to for me.”

After two years of working together, music label SarkCess Music and rapper Strongman have parted ways. The label, owned by award-winning rapper Sarkodie, signed the young talent in March 2017 with the aim of helping marketing his enormous talent.

Strongman said he and SarkCess Music did everything they had to do for his music but it seems Ghanaians expectations were not met.

“Sark is very big and most of them were also thinking I am a good artiste and so if the two of us are working together we should be able to give them something more. I don’t know,” he stated.

Strongman added, he believes fans were expecting a whole lot “since we were not able to meet it them they are a bit disappointed but we tried our personal best.”

---myjoyonline