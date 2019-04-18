Most Entertainment Show Pundits Are Not Knowledgeable – Socrates Sarfo

Modern Ghana logo

18.04.2019

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
The Director of Creative Arts Socrates Sarfo, who is also responsible for Programs & Projects at the National Commission on Culture (NCC), has advised entertainment talkshow hosts and their producers to engage quality pundits on their shows.

Socrates Sarfo who doubles as a movie producer appeared on Onua 95.1 FM entertainment talkshow Anigye Mmre hosted by Christian Agyei Frimpong saying, “If I have to say it as it is. I can tell you most of the pundits that appear on entertainment talk programs are shallow.”

“Most of the entertainment pundits come on radio / TV entertainment shows with nothing, sometimes some of them come with personal sentiments and streets ignorance” – he added

He therefore stressed that radio managers must know that, operating a radio station is not just about music, there are flagship programs they must invest to attract the audience.

---onuafmonline

