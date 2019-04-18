Princess Shyngle Venturing Into Law

Ghana-based Gambian actress Princess Shyngle claims all female in the creative arts industry are “recycling and dating” same men.

Not only that Shyngle in her Instagram post alleged that some entertainers use black magic, popularly known as ‘juju’ to stay relevant in the industry and attack people they see as threats with these powers.

Scared of becoming a victim to the wicked acts, Princess Shyngle mentioned that she was leaving acting for law.

Her post reads:

“Now I understand why the old actresses don’t like most of the new and upcoming actresses. Abeg I don’t want to be an actress anymore before they use voodoo finish my life. I want to be a lawyer now. Law school I’m on my way. not just actresses sef, all female entertainers y’all are not left out musicians, models, tv , radio hosts ,sexy Instagram models, we’re all dating the same men your boyfriend is also my bae’.