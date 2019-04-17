Obour Has Not Done Enough For MUSIGA – Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afro-pop, dancehall and reggae artiste, Stonebwoy, in a recent interview stated that MUSIGA President Obour hasn’t done a lot for the music industry.

According to Stonebwoy, Obour could have done more to help the artistes in the industry.

In an Interview on GhOne with show host Serwaah Amihere, Stonebwoy commented on life after marriage, music career and what should be expected in the coming years.

The “kpookeke” hitmaker mentioned that life after marriage has been exciting.

“My wife has been an amazing woman. She has been very supportive and I admire her for that. My wife is the quiet type and I am more out there, so you know, we are so different in character but that is what makes us click a lot,” he stated.

When asked how he combines being a musician and family, Stonebwoy bemoaned that, he has always been a family man and he prioritized family over everything. “I’ve always been a family person that’s why I got married at 29. I grew up seeing my parents always together so that has gone a long way to influence how I manage my family.”

Commenting on the state of the economy, Stonebwoy noted that per his personal observations, the government has not lived up to its promises. “Looking at this regime of governance I will say the government hasn’t lived up to their promises, especially considering the number of banks that closed down within this short period of time has been very challenging. The government has a lot of work to do to improve lives of the citizens”

In his final statement, the Bhim Nation president stated that, if he wasn’t doing music he would have become either a Lawyer or a Doctor. Stonebwoy recently christened his new born baby boy.