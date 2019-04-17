Moesha, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari, Others Nominated For Ghana Entertainment Award USA

Nominations for the 2019 edition of Ghana Entertainment Award USA have been released and curvaceous actress Moesha has been nominated alongside eight other actresses including Nana McBrown, Salma Mumin, Jackie Appiah, Nadia Buari among others.

Moesha’s 2018 was busy especially playing major roles in movies like “Sadia”, “Asylum is down” and “Apples and Bananas”. Moesha in a recent interview revealed a lofty ambition of winning the Oscars and is working diligently to accomplish the dream.

According to the actress hard work and grace could propel her to achieve a childhood dream of winning the coveted award that has so far eluded any Ghanaian actor or actress.

Moesha starred in the much-publicized "Away Bus' movie which is set to be premiered on April 2.

The 2019 Ghana Entertainment Awards USA will be held on Saturday 29th June, 2019 in New York, USA.