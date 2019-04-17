Richie Was Fired From VGMA Board Because He Signed MzVee – George Quaye

The head of events and communication at Charter House, George Quaye, has revealed that Richie Mensah, the CEO of Lynx Entertainment was fired from the VGMA board after he signed MzVee to his record label.

According to George Quaye, members of the VGMA board are not supposed to have any ties or whatsoever with musicians. This rule was put in place to avoid conflict of interest on the part of the VGMA board.

Hosting Joy FM’s “Showbiz A to Z” with Richie Mensah as the guest, George Quaye said:

“As soon as he signed MzVee he was fired. The board no dey play like that, he was fired instantly. Same for Kwame Fakye, soon as he signed Adina he was fired quickly”.

Geroge Quaye was reacting to Richie Mensah picking his nomination to contest for the MUSIGA Vice-President. George Quaye explained that even if Richie wins the contest he won’t be a member of VGMA board by default because he has already been fired from the board.

Richie who was on the show confirmed he is no more a member of the VGMA board and cautioned people to stop accusing him of using his influence to help his artists to win nomination and awards at VGMA because he has no influence on the board.

