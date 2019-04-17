“I would have been nothing without music” – Obaapa Christy

Award winning Gospel Musician, Obaapa Christy, has attributed her success in her music career, to her belief in God, as manifested in her songs.

She said, "I have been through hell while growing up, but God has relieved me of all the burden I went through by crowning me with success, especially in my music career".

“I have met so many people and traveled to so many countries, all because of music. I am really grateful to God for everything,” Christy said.

The “Moving Forward” hit maker, who said this in an interview she said, nothing would discourage her from doing the work of God.

"I would continue to sing till I die," she added.

The renowned and award winning Gospel diva, said she has never bowed to worship any man apart from God in her 17 year old career adding that, Gold was the ultimate in all things.

"I always listen to the voice of the most high God before I take up any assignment," she revealed.

Answering a question, as to why she waited for three years before she came out with her single "Wasoe Me", the gospel dance machine stated that, God works with time therefore, she would always ask God for the opportune time to release her songs.

“That's what I do and any God fearing gospel musician does same therefore she was moving forward in life.

The “Hyebre Sesafoo” hitmaker however, denied claims that, her "WASOE ME" track was against someone, as being speculated in the media, but a testimony song to show appreciation and thanks to God for how far he has brought her.

"I was once in a village and sleeping in a mud house so if by the Grace of God, I find myself in a three- bedroom self-contained, then indeed the Lord has taken a burden off my shoulders (wasoe me)," she added.

The gospel songstress has numerous albums including: New Era (Woa Na W'aye), Holy Ghost, Back to the Sender, Moving Forward, Hyebre Sesafo, Awurade Akae Me, No Fears, and record labels such as: Holy Ghost International VOL. 1, Awurade Akae Me, Hyebre Sesafo, Back To The Sender, NEW ERA ( Woa Na W'aye ) among others.