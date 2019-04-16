Nana Aba Anamoah Blasts Critics For Bashing Sarkodie

Multiple award-winning Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has taken to her twitter page to blast showbiz critics for launching an attack on Sarkcess Music and describing Sarkodie, as a bad guy for cutting business ties with Strongman Burner.

According to the Aced broadcaster , relationships between record labels and artists ends along the way and it does not make sense for anyone to hurl insults at Sarkodie for partying ways with his former signee Osei Kwaku Vincent better known as Strongman.

Sarkcess Music in a statement dated Sunday April, 14, 2019 announced that Strongman’s two-year contract with the record label has expired.

The press statement described strongman as a phenomenal artiste.

However, the label did not mention why it failed to renew the two-year contract with the talented rapper. This led many music lovers and showbiz enthusiasts take to social media to lambaste Sarkodie since the word on the street is that he was not helping to project Strongman enough.

The harsh criticisms got to Nana Aba who took a stand to defend the rapper in a series of tweets.

View full tweets below;