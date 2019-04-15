8th Foklex Media Awards: Grandmaster Murphy dedicated his award tohis Mom ahead of the Mother's Day

Nana Kwasi Boateng Murphy , popularly known as Grandmaster Murphy and His Team at Bohye Fm wins Entertainment program of the year, Ashanti Region at the 8th Edition of the Foklex Media Awards held on Saturday 13th April , 2019 at National Theatre , Accra.

Having won the award twice whilst with Sunyani base radio station Storm fm, Grandmaster Murphy Continues his winning way with Kumasi based Bohye Fm as the host of the Entertainment Extra show which by votes and Board was adjudge the best Entertainment program in the Ashanti Region.

Foklex Media Awards , is an event which sees to honour radio personalities and radio contents , under the year of review with the aid of public votes.

The annual event , brought radio personalities far and near to celebrate the beauty of journalism in grand style.

Kinata, Adina , Joyce Blessing, Laud De Poet and Legendary Rex Omar took the stage to entertain patrons on the night.

Full List of winners at the 8th Foklex Media Awards.

*DriveTime Presenter of the year*

Volta Region

Harrison Badasu – Dela Radio b

Northern Region

Ewurama Attoh – Kesmi FM

Upper East

Lexis – A1 Radio

Central Region

Mr Andison – Okokroko

Brong Ahafa

Tactical Shifo – Agoro FM

Eastern Region

Virus – Life FM

Upper West

Boss player – Puopeli Radio

Ashanti Region

Ike de Unpredictable – Angel FM

Greater Accra

Kwame Bee – Kasapa

*DJ of the year*

Upper East

DJ Gizy – Bulsa

Upper West

DJ Galaxy – W FM

Brong Ahafo

DJ Stich – Sky FM

Northern Region

DJ Shaker – ABC FM

Ashanti Region

DJ Tablet – Hello FM

Western Region

DJ Abigy – Uniik FM

Volta Region

DJ Eli – Dela Radio

Greater Accra Region

DJ Candyman – Atinka FM

Central Region

DJ Repentance – Okokroko FM

Eastern Region

DJ Blay – Agoo FM

*Male New Caster of the year Greater Accra Region (English* )

Samuel Essah – GBC Radio

*Male Newscaster of the year*

Ashanti Region

Oduefour Nana Asabre – Otec FM

Greater Accra

Nana Agyen Barima – Accra FM

*Female Newscaster of the year*

Greater Accra (Akan category)

Naa Atwee Oduro – Accra FM

Ashanti Region

Afia Broni – Boss FM

Greater Accra (English category)

Grace Hammoah Asare – 3FM

*Newscasters of the year*

Brong Ahafo Region

Frimpomaa Korankye – Agyenkwa FM

Central Region

Akosua Konadu – Rich FM

Eastern Region

Okatakyie Frimpong – Hi FM

*Entertainment programs of the year*

Upper west

GBC Wa – E-hub

Brong Ahafo Region

Entertainment 360 – Nkomode FM

Greater Accra (Akan Category)

Hot and Classic Showbiz review – Hot FM

Greater Accra (English Category)

Day Break Hitz – Hitz FM

Ashanti Region

Entertainment Extra – Bohye FM

Eastern Region

Life FM Entertainment Hour – Life FM

Central Region

Entertainment Digg – Osagyefo FM

Northern Region

Angel Paradise – Angel FM

Volta Region

Freestyle Zone – Kekeli FM

Western Region

Entertainment Review – Connect FM

*Mid-morning show host of the year*

Eastern Region

MP Nie – Kingdom FM

Brong Ahafo Region

Magic Simon – Voice FM

Central Region

Hon. Bawa – Obrempong FM

Western Region

Abigie Abigie – Uniik FM

Greater Accra Region

Evangelist Agyanim Boateng – Kassapa FM

Greater Accra Region (English Category)

Miriam Osei Agyezman – 3FM

*Sports Commentators of the year*

Brong Ahofo Region

Kwansa Godman – Voice FM

Ashanti Region

Mawoko Doe – Angel FM

Greater Accra region

Kobby Stone – Asempa FM

*Social Programs of the year*

Eastern region

Good morning Ghana – Obuaba FM

Brong Ahafo Region

Susu biribi – Voice FM

Ashanti region

Mas3m – Ashh FM

Greater Accra region

Nya As3m hw3 – Hot FM

*Foreign Sports presenter of the year*

(Ashanti region) – Debator 1, Abusua fm

Brong Ahafo region

Opoku Shever – Gift FM

*Gospel presenter of the year*

(Ashanti region)

Alexis De God Son – Pure fm

**Reporter of the year*

(Ashanti Region)

Osman Bukar – Angel FM

*Political Talk show of the year*

(Greater Accra Region) –

Neat FM – Torch Light

*Radio Preacher of the year*

(Ashanti Region)

Mr Isaac Owusu Ansah (Mr O) – Angel Fm