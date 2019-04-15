8th Foklex Media Awards: Grandmaster Murphy dedicated his award tohis Mom ahead of the Mother's Day
Staff Writer
Entertainment
APR 15, 2019 GENERAL NEWS
Nana Kwasi Boateng Murphy , popularly known as Grandmaster Murphy and His Team at Bohye Fm wins Entertainment program of the year, Ashanti Region at the 8th Edition of the Foklex Media Awards held on Saturday 13th April , 2019 at National Theatre , Accra.
Having won the award twice whilst with Sunyani base radio station Storm fm, Grandmaster Murphy Continues his winning way with Kumasi based Bohye Fm as the host of the Entertainment Extra show which by votes and Board was adjudge the best Entertainment program in the Ashanti Region.
Foklex Media Awards , is an event which sees to honour radio personalities and radio contents , under the year of review with the aid of public votes.
The annual event , brought radio personalities far and near to celebrate the beauty of journalism in grand style.
Kinata, Adina , Joyce Blessing, Laud De Poet and Legendary Rex Omar took the stage to entertain patrons on the night.
Full List of winners at the 8th Foklex Media Awards.
*DriveTime Presenter of the year*
Volta Region
Harrison Badasu – Dela Radio b
Northern Region
Ewurama Attoh – Kesmi FM
Upper East
Lexis – A1 Radio
Central Region
Mr Andison – Okokroko
Brong Ahafa
Tactical Shifo – Agoro FM
Eastern Region
Virus – Life FM
Upper West
Boss player – Puopeli Radio
Ashanti Region
Ike de Unpredictable – Angel FM
Greater Accra
Kwame Bee – Kasapa
*DJ of the year*
Upper East
DJ Gizy – Bulsa
Upper West
DJ Galaxy – W FM
Brong Ahafo
DJ Stich – Sky FM
Northern Region
DJ Shaker – ABC FM
Ashanti Region
DJ Tablet – Hello FM
Western Region
DJ Abigy – Uniik FM
Volta Region
DJ Eli – Dela Radio
Greater Accra Region
DJ Candyman – Atinka FM
Central Region
DJ Repentance – Okokroko FM
Eastern Region
DJ Blay – Agoo FM
*Male New Caster of the year Greater Accra Region (English* )
Samuel Essah – GBC Radio
*Male Newscaster of the year*
Ashanti Region
Oduefour Nana Asabre – Otec FM
Greater Accra
Nana Agyen Barima – Accra FM
*Female Newscaster of the year*
Greater Accra (Akan category)
Naa Atwee Oduro – Accra FM
Ashanti Region
Afia Broni – Boss FM
Greater Accra (English category)
Grace Hammoah Asare – 3FM
*Newscasters of the year*
Brong Ahafo Region
Frimpomaa Korankye – Agyenkwa FM
Central Region
Akosua Konadu – Rich FM
Eastern Region
Okatakyie Frimpong – Hi FM
*Entertainment programs of the year*
Upper west
GBC Wa – E-hub
Brong Ahafo Region
Entertainment 360 – Nkomode FM
Greater Accra (Akan Category)
Hot and Classic Showbiz review – Hot FM
Greater Accra (English Category)
Day Break Hitz – Hitz FM
Ashanti Region
Entertainment Extra – Bohye FM
Eastern Region
Life FM Entertainment Hour – Life FM
Central Region
Entertainment Digg – Osagyefo FM
Northern Region
Angel Paradise – Angel FM
Volta Region
Freestyle Zone – Kekeli FM
Western Region
Entertainment Review – Connect FM
*Mid-morning show host of the year*
Eastern Region
MP Nie – Kingdom FM
Brong Ahafo Region
Magic Simon – Voice FM
Central Region
Hon. Bawa – Obrempong FM
Western Region
Abigie Abigie – Uniik FM
Greater Accra Region
Evangelist Agyanim Boateng – Kassapa FM
Greater Accra Region (English Category)
Miriam Osei Agyezman – 3FM
*Sports Commentators of the year*
Brong Ahofo Region
Kwansa Godman – Voice FM
Ashanti Region
Mawoko Doe – Angel FM
Greater Accra region
Kobby Stone – Asempa FM
*Social Programs of the year*
Eastern region
Good morning Ghana – Obuaba FM
Brong Ahafo Region
Susu biribi – Voice FM
Ashanti region
Mas3m – Ashh FM
Greater Accra region
Nya As3m hw3 – Hot FM
*Foreign Sports presenter of the year*
(Ashanti region) – Debator 1, Abusua fm
Brong Ahafo region
Opoku Shever – Gift FM
*Gospel presenter of the year*
(Ashanti region)
Alexis De God Son – Pure fm
**Reporter of the year*
(Ashanti Region)
Osman Bukar – Angel FM
*Political Talk show of the year*
(Greater Accra Region) –
Neat FM – Torch Light
*Radio Preacher of the year*
(Ashanti Region)
Mr Isaac Owusu Ansah (Mr O) – Angel Fm