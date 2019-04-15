IWAN Enstooled as Mpese(Rasta) Youth Chief

The First VGMA Award Winning Reggae Dancehall Act, Abdul - Razak Issahaku, popularly known in the Music industry as Iwan, has been Enstooled as Rasta Youth Chief in Accra last weekend at the Sowutuom Chief Palace.

The Lyrical Gunshot as most of his fans call him, On his Social media platforms made the announcement and also thanked the chiefs for the honour on Saturday afternoon ..

He states clear, he has been made ‘Oblahiaa Mantse’ which means ‘King of the Youth’ for the Mpese Royal Stool with the Throne Title Name, Nii Sarban Otsom3 Mpese I.

Iwan affirmed his readiness to work, develop and transform The Mpese(Rasta Youths) through collaborating and with support of other chiefs, the government and the Countless individuals who are ready to support the cause of Mpese in terms of The Mpese(Rasta) Youth Developments in all aspects (Unification and Centralisation ), Repatriation (The Diaspora Homecoming) etc.. He Expressed how humbled he is by the honour done him and ready to bring his knowledge and experience to aid on development and prosperity of the Mpese Royal Family.

Special thanks to Nii Osabu Akwei I (Chief of Sowutuom Nsunfa Traditional Area ), Nii Ayeh Congo Mpese I (Chief of Mpese Royal Stool), All the Chiefs and Sub-Chiefs, the Mpese Royal Family, The Gideon Force, and All for the Support. Below are pictures of Occasions.

Gideon Force International