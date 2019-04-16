Robbie Williams, Ayda Field Quit X Factor

"I know that I have helped Rob for 12 years now, I've had to pick him up off the ground and lift him up," she said. "I am always incredibly straightforward, I say it with compassion but I stick to my word and carry it through."

Williams filled the vacancy left by long-standing judge Louis Walsh, who quit the show last summer after 13 years.

Robbie said at the time that he hoped The X Factor would boost his future TV prospects.

"Selfishly, for me, I've had the most fun that I've ever had in the entertainment industry," he told This Morning last September.

"It would be incredible to open a new chapter and have this be the start of it. I'm just having a whale of a time. Who knew that I would be a TV personality? I like it though!"

X Factor has gone through numerous panel changes over the years and has suffered from falling ratings although the show is still the most watched for the crucial 16 - 34 age group on Saturday nights, ITV says.

