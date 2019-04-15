Wendy Shay Crowned Queen At The Night At CommonWealth Artiste Night

After the bashing and consistent attacks on her persona, Wendy Shay makes sure she delivers the best of her output every time on stage. The All For You HitMaker makes sure her presence leaves a mark at every performance on stage and the CommonWealth Hall had a feel of her on the 13th of April, 2019.

The Artiste Night was the event for the night which was headlined by Shatta Wale and Wendy Shay. There so much anticipation from the students as it’s been a while since an event of AICC nature was held there. Social media went buzzing with posts about the impending show.

On the night, clad in a lemon green apparel and a pair of black sneakers, the RuffTown Records signed act showed she was ready to wiggle and shake those wonderful goodies which make the men go crazy. All For You which is her latest single was her entry song which followed up with BedRoom Commando and Astalavista.

The Vandals created their own rendition of Uber driver which to the surprise of Wendy Shay herself.

It was a masterclass performance and she was crowned Queen in the midst of men. Yes the Queen is here to stay so SHAY ON YOU.