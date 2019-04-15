Modern Ghana logo

15.04.2019

Stop comparing me to Yaa Jackson, My level is different – Maame Serwaa

APR 15, 2019

Young Ghanaian actress Clara Benson known as Maame Serwaa has pleaded with her fans to stop comparing her with her colleague Yaa Jackson in a radio interview with Da Don on Asempa Fm.

Serwaa claims comparing her with Yaa Jackson in the movie industry makes it unwise.

According to the actress, there are many negative things that people say about her on social media she will easily allow to slide by because of her accommodating nature, but the one thing she does not and will ever appreciate is somebody comparing her with others.

“When I hear people comparing Yaa Jackson to me on news I felt sad. By the time i started acting, Yaa was far away from me So you don’t have to compare me to her.

She added that comparison sometimes leads to unnecessary rivalry and enmity.

Yaa has been good with her music and she’s doing well i think that’s her talent.

“…I’m not competing with anyone. People should stop comparing me to Yaa Jackson. Now Yaa Jackson might feels that I’m her enemy,” Serwaa Stated.

Watch that part of the interview below:

