Rafarazzi Jabs Kobby Wutah Over Afriyie Greed Claims

Renowned fashion designer, Rafarazzi who has been with Wutah after their comeback and doubles as a member of the Wutah Family International has spilt some secrets after reports by Kobby Wutah accusing his other group member Afriyie of greed in an Ameyaw Debrah Post sited on Facebook.

Wutah the music duo separated in 2009 and reunited in 2017. Rafarazzi who commented under the name Rafael Cayenne-Mensah said:

Wutah Kobby, Who doesn’t know your selfish and Greedy self?? Who doesn’t know you came back to beg Afriyie cos of your hungry and dying career?? Forgotten when you were talking to me to plead with him to accept you back cos all people give you for appearance and performance is 50ghc? Now you decided to show the same arrogance and greed that led to the groups collapse the first time and you think he’s stupid to stick with you all in the name of “come back”??. Soo greedy that you told Abuba(road manager for the group) who has been supporting you and played a major role in comeback that he can’t be paid from your share of money after ‘Bronya’ started paying. Just know you can’t depend on ‘Bronya’ forever. Aboowa, dem go start pay you 20ghc very soon. Dey der!!

Efforts to get Rafarazzi comment further on the said issue has proved futile.

Wutah was last seen together in December at +233 where they thrilled music lovers with an outstanding performance.

