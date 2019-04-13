I Will Do Anything For Stardorm – Nayaa

Fast rising Ghanaian songstress, Nayaa has disclosed in an Interview that she is willing to do anything for fame.

In an interview with celebrity blogger OdarteyGH on One on One with OdarteyGH , Nayaa said,”I would like to tour world with my music, and I’m willing to do anything that will take me there, I’m up for it.”

Nayaa described her genre of music as Afrobeats and that she picks on everyday relationship issues to compose her songs.

The young artiste, who is filled youthful vibes, said she is not under any record label at the moment and that she funds her music career from her own pocket and support from her family.

Nayaa has been described by some industry players as the next big thing after Ebony reigns to hit the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

After releasing songs like Ride me and Okada rider, Nayaa is set to release a major banger titled Licki Locko coupled with the music video soon.

Speaking to OdarteyGH about “Licki Locko” Nayaa said, ” The song talks about about a guy breaking a girls heart, they have been in a relationship for a long time but unknown to the girl, the guy was dating another girl. “Licki Locko” is a bed term.”

Nayaa performed at the just ended Ebony’s one year celebration and her performance caught the attention of music lovers and ever since has been trending on social media.

Watch the full interview below and trust us you will love Nayaa.