Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Can We Blame Religion For Africa’s Economic Woes?...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13.04.2019 Celebrity

Afia Schwarzenegger Acquired Gun, Named It 'Barbara' [Video]

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Afia Schwarzenegger Acquired Gun, Named It 'Barbara' [Video]

Media personality and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has unveiled a new gun she recently acquired.

She named the gun 'Barbara' and added that the gun will deal with anyone who messes with her.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Afia said the gun is a gift from her husband to be.

let me introduce you to my new friend, her name is Barbara, it’s a gift from my husband to be... Barbara can take your life, don’t mess with me..I’m legal to kill and I will not spare you,” she said as she brandished the gun.

Watch video below;

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Contributor
TOP STORIES

Ofosu-Ampofo Is Grand Schemer In Recent kidnappings, Fire Ou...

4 hours ago

Let's Gear Up For Power In 2020—Kofi Buah

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line