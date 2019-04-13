Afia Schwarzenegger Acquired Gun, Named It 'Barbara' [Video]

Media personality and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger has unveiled a new gun she recently acquired.

She named the gun 'Barbara' and added that the gun will deal with anyone who messes with her.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Afia said the gun is a gift from her husband to be.

“ let me introduce you to my new friend, her name is Barbara, it’s a gift from my husband to be... Barbara can take your life, don’t mess with me..I’m legal to kill and I will not spare you,” she said as she brandished the gun.

Watch video below;