Kojo Antwi Congratulates His Manager

Highlife legend, Kojo Antwi, has congratulated his manager, Ransford Antwi, on his recently received citation of honor from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) at union's sixth Presidential grand ball event.

Describing him as "a selfless individual who has people and the nation at heart, " the music maestro indicated that the recognition of the efforts of Mr. Ransford Antwi by MUSIGA did not surprise him at all.

"I know he has done a lot for this country in the Music Industry , among others but because of his modesty, many are unaware of his immense contributions," Kojo stated.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, who is the manager of Kojo Antwi, was recently awarded with a citation of honor at MUSIGA's sixth Presidential Grand Ball event held in Accra.

The citation of honor was in recognition of what MUSIGA described as Mr. Antwi's "unwavering support and dedication to the music industry," among other things.

Among the distinguished dignitaries present at the event was the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.