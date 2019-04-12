MUSIGA Disqualifies Legendary Zapp Mallet From Succeeding Obour

Zapp Mallet

As the reign of current President of the Musicians Union Of Ghana(MUSIGA) Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour comes to an end this year after serving two terms, the hunt for a proficient successor has commenced.

Legendary Highlife Musician and current 1st Vice President of the Union, Bessa Simons and the Chief Executive Officer Of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah are so far the only musicians who have expressed interest in vying for various positions.

Though Bessa Simons and Richie have the potentials of manning the office of the Union, One music genius, who will be a nonpareil successor of Obour is Legendary Sound engineer, Zapp Mallet.

Known in real life as Emmanuel Mallet, Zapp Mallet Over the years has been recognized and awarded on several platforms. Zapp is recognized as one of the pioneers of the Hiplife genre which started in 1994.

His immense contribution together with his vast experience in the music and the creative industry as a whole, make him the unblemished candidate viable to succeed Obour.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with HotfmOnlinegh.com in line with whether he has any interest in contesting for the MUSIGA Presidency, the legendary Zapp Mallet astonishingly revealed that, he has been disqualified by the selection committee:

“I really have the interest in becoming the next MUSIGA President, but I have been disqualified”, Zapp Mallet said.

Explaining the motive behind his disqualification, the multiple award-winning and the most successful Ghanaian Sound engineer affirmed passionately that, “It’s just sad, the committee told me because I have not held any executive position in the Union before ,per the Union's constitution, I’m not qualified to contest…it’s just surprising that, other members who should’ve known better also justified my disqualification.

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will be going to the polls on June 26, 2019.

Source: HotfmOnlinegh.com