I hadn't been paid - Patapaa explains his anger at KIA

Musician Patapaa has disclosed the reason behind his angry posture when he met journalists at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said his manager had told him his pay for performing in Norway was not in yet, which made him angry.

The artiste, who was not in a good mood after landing in Ghana ignored the handful of people at Terminal 3 of KIA to welcome him from his recent European tour.

The people who came to welcome him, including media persons, were shocked to see a visibly angry Patapaa, who was clearly not happy to see them.

Several attempts to get Patapaa to speak to the media proved futile.

Patapaa said he had hoped his payment would come and all issues with his tour manager, Nana Yaw Amoako, resolved before Friday, April 5, then he would give each media house an interview.

He told Andy Dosty the tour manager had charged £2500 for his show but was yet to see a pesewa from that.

Speaking on the same show on Monday, Nana Yaw Amoako said he had not received payment from the show promoter, Ziga, which has delayed the payment.

He called on the manager of Patapaa to put together the expenses and calculate the money he owed them so he would pay.

However speaking on the show, Friday, the show promoter, revealed that he has already paid £1000.

Ziga said he is ready to pay the balance but Nana Yaw Amoako has refused to talk to him.

“I can't pay him the £1500. I took care of some of his expenses, which needs to be deducted, else I would end up paying £3000,” he explained.

Patapaa wondered why he was not given his share of the £1,000 or told about the delay in payments from the show promoter.

He stated the media was too quick to judge and insult him for his action without knowing the details. The artiste also apologised for ignoring the media ta the event.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu