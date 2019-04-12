No Musician Is competent To succeed Obour – Appietus

Celebrated sound engineer, Appiah Danquah aka Appietus has revealed that, he doesn’t really know any competent musician who can succeed the president of the Musicians Union Of Ghana(MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour.

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will be going to the polls on June 26, 2019 as Obour completes his term of office this year after serving two terms.

Appietus, who contested Obour in 2015 but lost to him, has said that he is no longer contesting for the position because he knows things have not changed and would lose if he contests.

As the national election of the Union draws closer, some musicians have started expressing interest in positions they want to occupy.

Legendary Highlife Musician and current 1st Vice President of the Union, Bersa Simon and the Chief Executive Officer of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah are so far the only musicians who have expressed interest in positions.

Speaking to Dr. Who, host of ‘Hot and Classic Showbiz Review” on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM in line with who really deserves to succeed Obour as the next MUSIGA president, Appietus without mincing words delineated that he can’t really divulge the name of any competent musician who can succeed Obour.

“For now, if I tell you I can really tell you the competent musician who can succeed Obour then am lying…So far I don’t really know those who are vying for the position…so until I know all the aspirants and their manifestos, I can't mention any name,” Appietus told Dr. Who.

The multiple award-winning music producer, Appietus, affirmed that, although Obour could've done much better for the music industry, he has done extremely well as compared to his predecessors.