‘I’m Not Under Pressure To Please Anyone’

Yvonne Nelson has said that she does not live her life to impress others.

The actress cum producer disclosed this in response to social media users who trolled her for wearing the same slippers on different occasions.

According to her, she does not need anyone to tell her when to wear her own slippers.

Yvonne's pair of black slippers has been generating a lot of attention since Wednesday on social media.

She wore the pair of slippers on different occasions and also shared photos on them on social media.

Some social media users who are not happy about her decision to repeat slippers have been criticising her.

Yvonne, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, also expressed dissatisfaction with persons who worry about her slippers.

“I’m not pressured (sic) to please anyone! I’m living my life steadily at my own pace. Don’t post your definition of flyyyy, that's OK,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry, down here on earth where I live; I can wear my Hermes slippers a million times! I can even swim and bath with it!!! It's mine! I can even go to bed with it!! It's mine,” she added.

She said she cannot always keep up with the flashy lifestyle even though she is a celebrity.

“Most of the flyyyy life you see celebs putting out there isn’t real….peeps got to keep up! Yea it's kind of part of the job but it's too much work for me, I’m being myself here,” she explained.

But she bragged that even though she may have worn the same pair of slippers, she lives in her own house.

“After all where I sleep at night is the flyest! And it's all mine not rented,” she indicated.