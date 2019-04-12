MzVee Quits Lynx Entertainment

Ghanaian songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda known in showbiz as Mzvee has reportedly parted ways with Lynx Entertainment.

A few months ago, there were several reports that Mzvee’s inactiveness in the music scene was because she is not happy at her record label and plans to part ways with them.

Reports indicated that the ‘come and see my mother’ hit maker was planning of leaving Lynx Entertainment because all the focus and attention was given to her record label mates, Kuami Eugene and Kidi.

Others were of the view that the singer had gone into hiding because she was pregnant which she came out to refute.

Mzvee confirmed on her Twitter handle that she is no more with Lynx Entertainment as she will no longer be booked for shows through the CEO of the record label, Albert Mensah aka Richie.

She has changed the contact of her bookings as she is now using a private number which is also a foreign number and it clearly shows she is no more under the management of Lynx Entertainment.