​Natel and ZJ Sparks safely in Ghana for JaGhafest 2019

Prolific Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall Singer, Natel, alongside International Award-Winning Jock, ZJ Sparks have safely arrived in Ghana for the maiden edition of the “Jamaica Ghana Festival” (JaGhafest).

Both performers touched down on the night of Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Kotoka International Airport with a great welcome by Edge Of The World Production (EOWTP) crew, organizers of Jaghafest.

Natel is one of the fast-rising Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall artistes who has played several notable stages and have worked with great musicians like MR. Vegas, Konshens, just to name a few.

Watch “Make Money” by Natel (ft. Konshens):

ZJ Sparks is an internationally known DJ. She is a multi-genre dj, voice over specialist with a wide vocal range, emcee, writer and producer (Label: Twelve 9 Records). ZJ Sparks is one of ZIP FM’s and Jamaica’s hottest, hypest-and-happening disc jocks. Her style is off-the-chain crazy and will have you hooked in seconds as she blazes the turntables and spews lyrics of all kinds at one of the wild beach parties at home or some other part of the Caribbean, or on her regular jam at party station ZIP FM.

JaGhafest stages this Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Independence Square in Accra.

Ghana’s MOBO-winning superstar Samini is the lead face for the Ghana line up which also has Ras Kuuku, Epixode, Rudebwoy Ranking, Sean Taylor, XLNC, Shegah, Kahpun, and others.

Photo Credits, @EpicLiveTvGh