4 shot, 1 fatally, near Nipsey Hussle funeral procession

Nipsey Hussle

Hussle’s funeral procession had started earlier in the day and was in the area of 103rd and Main streets when the shooting happened “in the midst” of it, Moore said. The LAPD later clarified that the shooting happened three blocks from the procession route.

“Suspects in gray Hyundai fired on the victims,” he tweeted.

Hussle, an admitted gang member-turned-activist who tried to use his fame to help better the LA community, was honoured during a memorial service at the Staples Center before his procession — in which 21,000 people showed up .

Most of the crowd took part in the 25-mile trip through his city and past his Marathon Clothing shop where he was gunned down.

Thursday’s shooting comes just weeks after two people were reportedly hit by gunfire during an evening vigil for Hussle. It’s unclear what sparked the most recent incident.