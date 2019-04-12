A-list artistes to perform at Fuse ODG's April 18 album launch

Following a March 7 album listening of his latest project in London, Fuse ODG has announced a Ghana showcase of the project, complete with a live performance.

The event is slated for the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill, April 18 at 7 pm.

The show will be graced by key taste-makers – DJs, presenters among other stakeholders – but will also be open to the general public.

Since its release, the 19 track set—which is Fuse ODG’s sophomore body of work— has courted massive critical and commercial popularity, with many hailing its originality and intention.

Released under Fuse’s Off DaGround Records, New Africa Nation melds a gamut of influences ranging from rap, grime, bashment, house, Afrobeat and Hi-life.

As is characteristic of events hosted by the Afrobeats forbear and President of the New Africa Nation, the April 18 gig is expected to see a number of A-list colleagues render supporting performances on the day.

“New Africa Nation” was led with singles as the Damian Marley—assisted “Bra Fie,” “New African Girl” and “Outside of the Ropes.” It guests top-tier names as Sarkodie, Stefflon Don, OTWoode, Ed Sheeran, Mugeez, and Suli Breaks.

Grabbing the world’s attention with acclaim via his 2013 hits “Antenna” and “Azonto”, the TINA frontman has constantly sought to correct erroneous stereotypes about Ghana, and by extension, Africa. His debut album TINA (This Is New Africa) was released in November 2014 and peaked at number 25 on the UK Albums Chart.

Born Nana Richard Abiona, the Grammy-recognized act has collaborated with fellow global icons including Wyclef Jean, Elephant Man, Sarkodie, Sean Paul, Shatta Wale, Ed Sheeran, and Major Lazer. He is also curator of the annual TINA Festival, the first of which was held in January this year.

