Gospel Singer, Magdalene Set To Release Her Debut Single ‘I’ll Run To You’

Magdalene Mamle Combarieu’s Biography.

As a fashion stylist Magdalene is extremely knowledgeable about fashion trends, innovative designs, fashion history, and the overall fashion industry. Creativity and confidence are few vital elements that keeps her at the top of the game approaching each styling assignment. Her accelerated progress and passion for fashion has attracted an enviable list of clientele, including Fuse ODG, Stonebwoy, Ice Prince, Yemi Alade, EL, Mz Vee, Patoranking, Becca, Edem, Ebony Reigns (late), Kidi, Kuame Eugene, Mzbel, Kaakie, Akwaboah, Adina, Zynell, Feli Nuna, Wendy Shay, etc.

Early Life and Educational Background

Magdalene Mamle Combarieu, better known as Maddy Combarieu was born August 23, 1987. She's is a Ghanaian by nationality. Her accessible pleasure for fashion has added contrast to her personality as a celebrity stylist, entrepreneur and fashion designer who operates her own company called Fashion Pilot. She inherited and actualized ideas from her mother growing up because she was a textile retailer and designer, hence fashion has been in her DNA even before she honed the skill and passion for the profession.

Magdalene graduated from University College of Management Studies, Ghana where she studied Human Resources. She did a Second Degree (MASTERS) in International Public Relations and Global Communication (with focus in Fashion) in the UK at the renowned Cardiff University, and furthered to Central Saint Martins (London, UK) for Fashion Communication.

Profession

Her interest had always been fashion however after being born again, her purpose which is now music was revealed to fulfill God's will for her life on earth and she obeyed to be a loyal servant and messenger for Christ, which she loves even more. As paradoxical as it may sound, she used to be an international strategic fashion stylist but she's no more into it as she is currently proclaiming Jesus gospel through music. It was a very difficult decision to make because she had a global fashion plan project she was working on with her team of creatives. But she had a call from God, therefore she had to drop it all and pick up his cross and surrender. She spent a duration of 4 years in the fashion industry.

The Book of Ecclesiastes 3:1 says; “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven”. In that light, her love and abject submission to God has led her to switch lane on her passion for fashion to follow a different path.

Her last styling job before she fully committed to letting go, was the set of “African girl” by Fuse ODG, Kidi and Kwame Eugene. While attending her normal duties on set, she was consumed by God’s grace which drove her to sing and pray the whole time during a 3 days shoot.

Family

She's happily married with 2 adorable kids.

Working Experience

Her love for fashion has given her the permit to travel out of the country for fashion related works. She has been to Jamaica, Sweden and London. Aside that, she has traveled to France, Spain, Italy, Portugal, UK, Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, Cotonou, Benin, Togo and USA.

Challenges

It’s unpredictable, one day you think you have it all figured out and the next day turns to be an absolute surprise. There’s been several ugly cries as she didn’t want to switch lanes from being a fashion stylist to a gospel artist. But eventually she let go with the help of the Holy Spirit. Unbelievably she loves everything God is doing in her life and how he loves and cares. He broke her gracefully and she's forever grateful He saved her . Now when she thinks of it all she laughs at herself for resisting in the first place. Childbirth has been another major challenge.

Inspiration

Love, and the gospel about Jesus Christ inspires her the most. She finds it very inspiring on how Christ died on the cross to save humankind from sin.

Upcoming Projects

“I’ll run to you” is going to be her first time releasing a music (gospel) single. Its inspired by Jesus saving her and showing her love beyond her imagination. She intends to release the single during the Easter celebrations to remind us of Jesus’ deepest and greatest love he showed by dying on the cross to save humankind. It was produced by Donald. According to her it’s beautiful walking with Jesus; he blesses with peace, joy and love. She's thankful to God for coming to her aid when she needed him the most.

Achievements

She has achieved quite few and ready to achieve more this time with Jesus by her side. She was nominated at Glitz Style Awards 2018, Ghana Naija Showbiz Awards 2018, Fashion Lifestyle Award 2018 and Fashion Ghana award 2018 but didn’t win any.

Advice

According to her, “Jesus is the way, the truth and life. Get to know and build a relationship with Him and he will make you feel alive and beautiful.”

Social media handles:

Instagram : MagdaleneCombarieu

Facebook : MagdaleneComb

Twitter : MagdaleneComb

Written by: John Claude Tamakloe.