A New Tv Station, Konkonsa Tv Begins Transmission

Our choices or sources of entertainment, news, etc varies but there are reasons you will surely stick to no other television channel than Konkonsa Tv.

The wait is over as the well branded and anticipated television channel Konkonsa Tv finally goes on air

Konkonsa Tv which is the second Television station under Nana Abosomakotere Multi-media started airing on Monday 8th April 2019 after the successful launch of AB TV in the year 2018.

Konkonsa Tv is set to feed its viewers with multi-content programmes.

Content on Konkonsa Tv includes Sports, General News, social issues, movies, Music and more.

With the emergence of many media house in the country, Konkonsa Tv will ready to compete with other giant tv stations by providing carefully selected content that will meet the expectations of all category of people. The station promises also to ensure local content. The rich culture of the country shall always be portrayed.

Nana Abosomakotere Multi-media is a fast-rising multimedia company that comprises of Radio stations, Fueling stations, Television stations among others own by Mr. Musah Mohamed, a business Man.

The C.E.O Mr.Musah Mohamed (Nana Abosomakotre)who is a 'wala' by tribe and from the Upper West region Of Ghana has assured the masses that, good and entertaining programmes will be aired to keep viewers glued.

The new station is located in the capital city of the country, Accra specifically around Caprice.

Re-scan your Satellite decoder to watch Konkonsa Tv on all free to air decoders around the world

Denis Andaban

[email protected]