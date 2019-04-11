I Worked As A Security Man In London – T-Blaze

One of Ghana’s popular hiplife musician back in the days, Richmond Opoku Ampratwum, known in showbiz circles as T- Blaze has recounted in an interview how he decided to be a security man when he was in London as a student.

He said he had no other choice of survival at a time where things were not smooth.

T-Blaze revealed in the interview on Accra FM’s ‘Entertainment Capital’ show with Bismarck Boachie (Dj Premier) that because times were quite difficult for him as a student, he had to find something to do inorder to survive.

He decided to be a security man to make some cash.

He stressed that even though he was known as a security man, the work he did was not too herculean like a typical Ghanaian security man will do.

The ‘Wosisi Ye Wo Ya’ hit maker also stated that all he had to do was to monitor a CCTV and click on it when the need arose.

“…In London, nobody will have to tell you to work, you will do so yourself. As such, after school each day, I also worked as a security man…” T-Blaze told DJ Premier.

T-Blaze further mentioned that at the time he realized that the money he was getting from the work as a security man was not enough, he decided to divert to become a post person.

He added that even though the financial benefit of his new work was not bad, he had to also quit because people he delivered letters to tried to mock him.