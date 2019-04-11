I’m Disappointed In VGMA 2019 Nominees Jam – Andy Dosty

Radio Presenter, Andrew Amo popularly known in showbiz as Andy Dosty has chided patrons of this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards jam held in Kumasi over the weekend.

Andy Dosty, who’s a presenter on Hitz FM and doubles as a board member of the awards scheme told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that, he is disappointed at the way things turned out at the Nominees jam especially with regards to security.

“Nothing is cool actually, I’m disappointed in my own Kumasi people, the crowd is just too much, people are being pushed here and there, lots of cables being destroyed, I think security is just not enough, so I advise we get more back up,” he stated.

When asked his opinion on this year’s VGMA nominations and the various categories, he replied; “it’s quite unfortunate I’m a board member, so I can’t say much about this, we all have different opinions and we need learn to understand things before concluding."

Watch interview below;