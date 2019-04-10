Stop Comparing Yourselves To Strangers On Instagram – Benedicta Gafah Advises

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Benedicta Gafah also known as Empress Dictabee, has taken to her social media page to advice people about comparing themselves to people they know nothing about.

According to the actress, a lot of people put unnessary pressure on themselves by trying to improvise the lifestyle of others.

She added that there is a time limit for everyone so instead of stressing yourself to look a certain way, you should wait on God for your appointed time.

Benedicta Gafah is a Ghanaian actress and a film producer. She has been featured in both Ghallywood and Kumawood movies which includes "Mirror Girl", "Azonto Ghost" and "April Fool". She is a signee of Zylofon Media.

