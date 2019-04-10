Don't Be Fooled By Social Media Life —Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, model, film producer and entrepreneur Yvonne Nelson has taken to her Instagram page to caution her followers about envying the fake life of some celebrities.

This comes after a fan blasted her for repeating a sandals three times despite being a celebrity.

According to Yvonne, she doesn’t live her life to please anyone. She is being herself and can choose to repeat clothes or sandals many times.

Another fan who was in support of her posted a video hailing the mother of one for staying true to herself.

Yvonne was recently spotted having a great time with her baby girl Ryn Roberts in Dubai. She has starred in several movies, including House of Gold, Any Other Monday, In April, and also owns a production house.

View full post below;