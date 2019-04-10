Stonebwoy Celebrates NAM1 Victory

It seems Stonebwoy, the BHIMNATION president is the happy man at the moment as his Boss Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1, Chief Executive Office of the embattled gold dealership firm, Menzgold has been released from Dubai after winning his court ase.

Hours after the news broke that the Menzgold CEO had won the case for which he was arrested , he took to his personal instagram account to praise God, with the caption “JESUS IS THE SAME YESTERDAY,TODAY AND FOREVER”.

NAM1’s post was immediately liked by Stonebwoy in which he deeply expressed his joy under the post.

Stonebwoy’s reaction could bring back into our memories that he and Kumi Guitar were the only artistes under Zylofon media who didn’t abandoned their Boss when things became sour and everyone was running from the empire.

Stonebwoy’s current reaction towards the release of his boss also proves that he is very loyal to NAM1 unlike Shatta Wale, Becca and co who betrayed NAM1 at the time where he needed them most.