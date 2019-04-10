Patapaa Apologises For His Arrogance Towards Fans At Airport

Scores of fans who converged at the new Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to give Patapaa a heroe's welcome after his European tour meet an unpleasant surprise— the display of arrogance by the singer.

The fans, including media persons, were shocked to welcome a visibly angry Patapaa, who was clearly not happy to see them.

Patapaa explains that he was angry in view of the fact that the organisers who took him to his tour refused to give him his money after his hard work.

He said at that moment he could not control himself because he received the bad news right at the Airport.

He is therefore apologising to the media for that attitude.

Patapaa added that he is still waiting till Monday and by then, if the organisers refuse to give him the money he will bring their names out.

He was speaking on Angel TV's Eupdate.