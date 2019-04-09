I saw something unusual during the birth of Ebony- Ebony’s Dad Reveals

Father of the late dancehall artist Ebony Reigns, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, has revealed that he saw something peculiar during the birth of the late Ebony Reigns.

Nana Opoku Kwarteng, who made an appearance on Vim Talk last Saturday on Adom TV, revealed that immediately Ebony was born, he saw a crown on her head which prompted him to inform the mother that, “Ebony is a queen.”

“I saw a crown on her head immediately she was born. This informed my decision to name her Queen,” he disclosed.

Nana Opoku Kwarteng, however, disclosed that though Ebony is gone, he feels her presence most of the time and he is convinced that “Ebony is happy” wherever she is.

Asked whether he knew that Ebony would die at such a young age, he told host Afia Pokua, “I never imagined that my queen was going die at such an early age. I think only God knows such things.”

Check out the full interview below:

