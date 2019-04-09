Modern Ghana logo

Coming Events | Apr 9, 2019

Sizzla Expected In Ghana For JaGhafest

Elorm Beenie
Sizzla Kalonji, headline act for JaGhafest is expected to town down in Ghana this Wednesday, April 10. The Internationally known Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall Singjay is super excited about the news and can’t wait to step foot back in Ghana.

Sizzla, born “Miguel Orlando Collins” first cake to Ghana for the concert 9 years ago and played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The “Crank Up” Boss (Sizzla) will be joined by colleague artistes Duane Stephenson, Natel and Empire-I.

Ghana’s line up for JaGhafest include Samini, Epixode, Ras Kuuku, Shegah, Rudebwoy Ranking, Sean Taylor, Kahpun, XLNC, Black Mallam, just to name a few.

JaGhafest stages it’s maiden edition this Saturday, April 13th at the Independence Square. The show is FREE to the public and officially starts 6:00pm.

