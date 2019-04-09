Sizzla Expected In Ghana For JaGhafest

Sizzla Kalonji, headline act for JaGhafest is expected to town down in Ghana this Wednesday, April 10. The Internationally known Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall Singjay is super excited about the news and can’t wait to step foot back in Ghana.

Sizzla, born “Miguel Orlando Collins” first cake to Ghana for the concert 9 years ago and played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The “Crank Up” Boss (Sizzla) will be joined by colleague artistes Duane Stephenson, Natel and Empire-I.

Ghana’s line up for JaGhafest include Samini, Epixode, Ras Kuuku, Shegah, Rudebwoy Ranking, Sean Taylor, Kahpun, XLNC, Black Mallam, just to name a few.

JaGhafest stages it’s maiden edition this Saturday, April 13th at the Independence Square. The show is FREE to the public and officially starts 6:00pm.

For any enquiries or special reservations, kindly reach out to the team via social media on the following handles.

Facebook: JaGhafest

Instagram: @JaGhafest

Twitter: @JaGhafest