Uncle Ebo Whyte Thrill Thousands With Premier Of ”Dora Why”

Uncle Ebo Whyte’s Roverman Production wowed thousands of Ghanaians again with their much-anticipated play “Dora WHY?” which was premiered and showed on the 6th and 7th of April, at the National Theatre. Dora Why” is Roverman Productions' first play for the year, although it is fictitious, the contemporary relevance of the play and the humour which came with it got the audience glued to their seats.

Below is a little insight into the story;

'Dora why,' is a comedy made up of four main casts, Thomas, Mabel, and their daughter, Audrey and the secrets the family tries to hide. According to the storyline, Dora has been dead for 30 years, and each year on her anniversary Mr and Mrs Sowah find a note that says:

"Good evening Thomas and Mabel... Today marks the 30th anniversary of my death. This is to keep my memory alive. Please don't forget me. Signed, Dora."

There is quite a healthy dose of intrigue in the play as the Sowahs try to unravel the mystery behind the note with the help of a security expert Jude. The search for the truth takes a toll on the family especially on Mabel, whose secret she has kept for 30 years.

The play tackles the theme of forgiveness and although there is a happily ever after, patrons would have to do a lot of introspection to see if they could forgive some of the issues raised.

The cast including singer, Yaa Yaa ( who plays Mabel), Andrew Adote (Jude/Joseph), Kakra Ankobiah (Thomas), Daniella Adu Asare (Audrey) and Effie Nkrumah (Dora) did a great job.