Sarkodie Explains Why He Doesn’t Rap About The Economy Anymore

Ghana’s hottest Rapper Sarkodie has explained why he has not yet released a song about the economy since the current New Patriotic Party assumed office in 2016.

Sarkodie in a series of tweets on Sunday, April 7, 2019, disclosed that although he was not a member of the NPP, he had found a better way to channel his grievances about the economy when the same problems kept recurring.

The 2012 BET winner noted that he didn't force out songs such as "Inflation," saying, they just came to him.

He tweeted: "Reason I don’t follow our political parties: I think as soon as they get in power, they change! Personal gains become the order of the day ... No one is ready to sacrifice long term for the people and it’s Sad.

"People keep asking? Sark why are you not talking about the economy? You are NPP right ... No!!! I’m not but sometimes it gets frustrating repeating the same things you say but I have a better route to go about it ... and plus those songs came to me I didn’t force them".

It will be recalled that in 2014, Sarkodie took aim at President John Dramani Mahama over the state of the Ghanaian economy. He followed it up with another song titled; Dumsor about a power crisis (Dumsor) in the country in 2015.

In the song titled; Inflation, the multi-award winner lamented about the erratic power supply in the country, the continuous depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi, and increased rate of corruption within government.

He also condemned Ghanaian politicians for presiding over the delay in payment of salaries and only performing during an election period. Sarkodie said Ghanaians are gradually losing trust in leaders.

He also appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to walk in the shoes of the ordinary Ghanaian to help him address the many challenges they are experiencing.

Reason I don’t follow our political parties: I think as soon as they get in power, they change! Personal gains become the order of the day ... No one is ready to sacrifice long term for the people and it’s Sad

People keep asking? Sark why you not talking about the economy? You are NPP right ... No!!! I’m not but sometimes it gets frustrating repeating same things you say but I have a better route to go about it ... and plus those songs came to me I didn’t force them

I visited The legend Apostle Kojo Safo Kantanka few days ago and I was amazed!!!! So I didn’t know he offered to solve Dumsor ... Before y’all come at me with y’all comment, why are we (the government x the people) not giving him the chance to ??

We all guilty... Way forward... the next generation should think different

My mum plus my aunts are of the old school... there’s nothing you can say to them to change their minds about their party but we the young ones should think different! We must question... The power is in our hands

I just want everyone to be ok at least with the basics

---graphiconline