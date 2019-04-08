Our Movies Reflect Ghana's Economic Fundamentals—Former Miss Malaika

Winner of Miss Malaika Ghana 2017, Pearl Nyarko-Mensah, who is set to premiere her first film titled ‘Drive Time’ has called on the government to take a keen interest in improving structures in the movie industry to attract the youth and reduce Ghana’s unemployment situation.

Speaking in an interview with Empirefmonline.com, the new movie producer said lack of funding avenues for film producers is a major setback to the growth of the industry leading to loss of interest in film making.

“It is extremely difficult getting funds to produce movies in Ghana, and that is one of the biggest problems discouraging potential filmmakers from bringing out new productions."

She said Ghanaian films can be used to educate citizens on various topics as well as advertise Ghanaian culture to the outside world, thus the need for government to invest in the industry to save it from collapsing.

The former beauty queen who is also an ambassador for people living with the neurological disorder, autism, said her production reflects the general lifestyle of Ghanaians, the liveliness, sense of humour, as well as their ability to thrive even in adversity.

“The Pearl Nyarko-Mensah Foundation is basically to create awareness about autism and sensitise the general public on the need to treat autistic people with dignity and respect.”

Drive Time, a comedy-drama directed by Yao Bonaventure and starring top Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, as well as television personality, A.J. Akuoko-Sarpong, starts premiering nationwide on May 25, 2019.